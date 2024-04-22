PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

