PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

