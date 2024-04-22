Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.96, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

