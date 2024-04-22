Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
PMM opened at $5.90 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
