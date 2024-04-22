Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

PMM opened at $5.90 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

