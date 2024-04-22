Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 9,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

