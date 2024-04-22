QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

