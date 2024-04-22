Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.09. 1,694,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.