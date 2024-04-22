reAlpha Tech Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIRE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 22nd

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 22nd. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $95,526,452 based on an initial share price of $23.01. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

reAlpha Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of reAlpha Tech stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $575.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

