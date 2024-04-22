Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,339 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 261,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 13,165,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,702. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

