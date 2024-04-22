Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.80 on Monday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 79.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

