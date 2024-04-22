Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.45 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $135.45 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,502.50 or 0.99919097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011026 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00103072 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13328207 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,535,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

