Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80. The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 2612174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Reunion Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$641.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

