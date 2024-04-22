Reviewing Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -26.23% -241.08% -9.65% Fundamental Global 14.32% 21.51% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conifer and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Conifer currently has a consensus price target of $0.61, indicating a potential downside of 33.13%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

This table compares Conifer and Fundamental Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.76 million 0.11 -$25.90 million ($2.12) -0.43 Fundamental Global $23.71 million 1.58 $3.85 million $0.19 6.95

Fundamental Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Conifer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,900 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

