Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $118.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Up 1.5 %

RVTY opened at $100.86 on Monday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.