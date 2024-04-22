Rezolute’s (RZLT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

RZLT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 179,403 shares of company stock worth $306,601. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 768,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

