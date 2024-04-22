Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 500,589 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

