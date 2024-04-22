Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($74.69) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,351.25 ($79.06).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,380 ($66.97) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($73.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,318.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 203.77 ($2.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,945.01%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

