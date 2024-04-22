Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,023.78

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $5,023.78 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00200434 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,782.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

