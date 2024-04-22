RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,563,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

RLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,903,000 after acquiring an additional 578,728 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

