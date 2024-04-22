Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.43. Approximately 1,031,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,613,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.66.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
