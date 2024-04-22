Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $350,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.73 on Monday, reaching $539.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

