Rosenblatt Securities Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $540.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $554.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.99. Netflix has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.