Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,671,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 1,200,299 shares.The stock last traded at $98.23 and had previously closed at $97.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 53.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 73,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

