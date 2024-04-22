Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $47,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.99. 3,314,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,007. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

