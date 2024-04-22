RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $181.03 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $64,801.10 or 0.99678667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $181.03 million and $183,087.47 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,010.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.14 or 0.00773941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00129531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00182807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00107327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,842.51314651 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,144.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

