Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RSI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498 over the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

