RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 117,942 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

