RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 124,247 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $176.49. 4,495,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $167.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

