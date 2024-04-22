RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 132,889 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.65. 5,924,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.