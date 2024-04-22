RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 657.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. 3,978,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,979. The company has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

