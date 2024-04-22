RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 203,840 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,840 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. 12,639,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,552,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

