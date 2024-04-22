RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 27,178 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.39. The stock had a trading volume of 673,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.89. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.79.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

