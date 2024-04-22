RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,643 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.