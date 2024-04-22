RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.62 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.