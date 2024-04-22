RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.49 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6,946.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 189,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 359,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 233,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.99. 2,318,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

