RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $210.32 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares MBS ETF worth $210,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. 1,398,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,032. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

