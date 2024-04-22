RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.25 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,426 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

