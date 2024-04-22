RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $693.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $693,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,744. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

