RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,254. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

