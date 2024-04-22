RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 88,584 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,584 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.67% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,696,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 38,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,761. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

