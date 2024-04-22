Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 64.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 411,405 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.