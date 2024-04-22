Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

