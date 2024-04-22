Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $7.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. 348,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

