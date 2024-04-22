Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 11,648 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

