Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,120. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

