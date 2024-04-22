Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

