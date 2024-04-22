Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 12,400 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

