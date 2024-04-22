Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.41 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

