Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.71 and a 200 day moving average of $438.47. The firm has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.