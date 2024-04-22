Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,370,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,095,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,054. The stock has a market cap of $431.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

